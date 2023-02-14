Ukrainian flags will already be in all corners of Crimea this year – Tamila Tasheva

Ukrainian authorities are preparing for the legal aspect of the de-occupation of Crimea: the police, judicial and other systems should be ready to reenter the peninsula after eight years of Russian occupation.

The Permanent representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Tamila Tasheva, said on a briefing.

During all these years, Russia has been illegally issuing passports of the aggressor country, violating numerous international laws, deprived Ukrainians (including Crimean Tatars) of their property on the peninsula.

Residents of Crimea are being persecuted up to this day.

The most repressed being the Crimean Tatar people.

'Relevant decisions give rise to important property rights issues, and many other proceedings' – Tasheva said.