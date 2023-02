Twitter could have a new CEO by the end of the year, says Musk

"Probably towards the end of this year should be good timing to find someone else to run the company" says Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, hinting that he could step back just a year after buying the platform.

The Tesla and SpaceX owner, who frequently sets stock market trends through his own Twitter activity, paid $44 billion for the site, before embarking on a range of controversial policies, including the reinstatement of former president Donald Trump's account.