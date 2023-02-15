The Economy is not Cooling, and NATO needed more ammo for Ukraine

NATO is treating Ukraine as though they are a NATO country and a member of the EU.

The EU is putting pressure on the new Italian PM.

The PM of Italy has been told to get in line with the EU.

Putin is not preparing for peace.

NATO chief warns Europe must step up deliveries as he reveals the WEst risks running low on ammunition.

30 countries from the military alliance that need to step up deliveries to ensure Ukraine can fight Russia.

Russia flies 2 supersonic nuclear bombers over the Norwegian Sea north of Scotland as NATO meets for the second day of talks over Ukraine.