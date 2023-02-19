The PlanDamic & BEYOND by Manny Ribera & J.R. 2.18.2023

I might not agree with J.R.'s interview 100% but the 80% is there!

She's too optimistic I'm concerned for people that think that way it can mislead millions ..but we shall all find out with time!

I'm pushing this video through because most don't understand what's been happening in our world and in our country for endless years and this video will help you catch up!

Even for me some of the things J.R., shared are shocking or has she lost it?...TIME DOES TELL INDEED!

Through this Plandemic the more you know the more love ones you'll be able to save.

Blue Pill People means those that don't care don't know or to busy to find out the real truth, they have love ones they could have saved ,they are gone!

Us Red Pill People are those who dig deeper we don't listen the the controlling lieing news that decided millions to take the death vaccines, those who haven't died from the vaccines yet have 3 to 5 years to live from the first vaccine no favoritism in this.

There's some protocols to help reverse but people are to lazy and they are too Blue Pill People to find out...we have yet to see what's coming and 90% is none changeable cause the bad out weights the good, best thing is no more future vaccines to hopefully survive...pray & DO