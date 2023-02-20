BWT Alpine F1 Team 2023 - Esteban Ocon, Race Driver

The BWT Alpine F1 Team unveiled its 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship car, A523, today to a packed audience of fans at the Printworks in London, as the team prepares to compete in the 23rd season.

Formula 1 racing.

Buoyed by their Championship run having finished fifth in 2021 and fourth in 2022, the Alpine team enters 2023 with ambitious goals as they continue their climb to the front of the grid within the 100-race blueprint.

A523 is a significant evolution of its predecessor, A522, which has undergone radical development over the winter months, led hand-in-hand by design and technical teams at its bases in Enstone, UK and Viry-Châtillon, France.

.

The livery of the car is striking again, combining the iconic colors of Alpine blue with the striking pink of BWT, the team's sponsor.

Overnight, the team also confirmed its reverse pink livery for the first three Grands Prix of the season in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia.