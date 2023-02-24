Super Cool Radio Interview: Molly Rennick from Living Dead Girl

Welcome back to another Super Cool Radio interview!

Our guest is Molly Rennick!

Molly is the lead vocalist and songwriter for Living Dead Girl.

Just today Living Dead Girl released a new EP entitled Not That Innocent.

Plus Living Dead Girl will tour with Marlene Mendoza starting on March 15th.

In this interview, Molly and Matthew discuss the new EP Not That Innocent, the upcoming tour, being an independent band in 2023, and so much more!

Make sure to see Living Dead Girl live when you can!

As always, please check out and support this great band.

SCR and Matthew Thomas would like to thank Molly for the fun interview!

Thank you to James Cripps from Blind Anxiety Entertainment for making this interview possible.