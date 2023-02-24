'Fear, love, hope': Reflections on one year of war in sister city Kharkiv
On the one year anniversary of Russia&apos;s invasion of Ukraine, Cincinnatians plan to gather for a candlelight vigil in honor of the city&apos;s sister city, Kharkiv, which has been hit hard since the beginning of the invasion.

The vigil Friday night is intended to be &quot;an opportunity to reflect and to remember our friends and colleagues in Kharkiv and throughout Ukraine,&quot; according to a press release.

Many who lived in Kharkiv at the beginning of the invasion have been displaced, but many remain.

“I can sum up the last year in three words: Fear, love, hope,” Oleksandr Hranyk, a school director in Kharkiv, told the Associated Press.

Cedarville University senior Abigail Rist grew up in Ukraine, but became an American citizen when she started school at the university; the building where she once lived and the playground she once frequented as a child are now unfamiliar and destroyed.

Rist said as the second year of the war begins, she&apos;s concerned people around the world may forget what&apos;s still happening in Ukraine.