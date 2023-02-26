The Blender w/ Special Guest: MUFON Director & CE4 Research Founder - Joseph Jordan

Joe Jordan is currently the MUFON National Director for South Korea, the State Section Director for Brevard County, Florida, a MUFON (Rapid Deployment) Star Team member, and a member of the MUFON Inner Circle.

By profession, he is a Safety Professional for Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Manufacturing Facility in Merritt Island, Florida, adjacent to the Kennedy Space Center.

Joe's a Born-Again-Bible-Believing-Christian and the head of CE4 Research Group, an investigative research group that studies the “so-called” alien abduction phenomenon from a Christian perspective.

The research findings of CE4 Research Group, (the most powerful evidence in the world today, of the true nature of the entities behind the “so-called” alien abduction experience), have been published in over 37 different authored books in the past two decades.

He recently released his new book “Piercing the Cosmic Veil, You Shall not be Afraid of the Terror by Night”, where the published findings of the twenty plus years of CE4 Research Group lean toward a more likelihood of the visitors being of an interdimensional (or spiritual) nature, rather than extraterrestrial biological entities.