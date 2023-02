True Lies The Series

True Lies The Series - CBS - Living Their Best Lies - Plot synopsis: Shocked to discover that her bland and unremarkable computer consultant husband is a skilled international spy, an unfulfilled suburban housewife is propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she’s recruited to work alongside him to save the world as they try to revitalize their passionless marriage.

Starring: Steve Howey, Ginger Gonzaga, Omar Miller, Erica Hernandez, Mike O’Gorman, Annabella Didion, Lucas Jaye