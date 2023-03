Black Magic .... 1949 film trailer

Black Magic is a 1949 film adaptation of Alexandre Dumas's novel Joseph Balsamo.

It was directed by Gregory Ratoff.

Set in the 18th century, the film stars Orson Welles in the lead role as Joseph Balsamo, a hypnotist, magician, and charlatan who also goes by the alias of Count Cagliostro, and Nancy Guild as Lorenza/Marie Antoinette.

Akim Tamiroff has a featured role as Gitano.

The film received mixed reviews.