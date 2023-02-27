DAY 065 | Feds Admit Lab-Leak PROBABLE, Paul Ryan To Boycott GOP? Clinton Aide's Death A “Suicide”?

Welcome to Cancel This Show!

Today's episode is packed with the latest headlines and controversies.

We'll delve into the COVID lab-leak theory as the Energy Department joins the FBI in leaning towards it.

Also, Florida's Governor DeSantis wants to roll back press freedoms, while former House Speaker Paul Ryan says he won't attend the Republican national convention if Trump wins the primary.

Plus, the suspicious death of a Clinton aide with Epstein ties found tied to a tree ruled as suicide despite no gun at the scene.

And, we'll discuss Ben Stiller's recent comments about 'Tropic Thunder' and its controversial use of blackface.

Stay tuned for an episode that's sure to spark some debate and discussion at www.cancelthisshow.com