DAY 065 | Feds Admit Lab-Leak PROBABLE, Paul Ryan To Boycott GOP? Clinton Aide's Death A “Suicide”?
DAY 065 | Feds Admit Lab-Leak PROBABLE, Paul Ryan To Boycott GOP? Clinton Aide's Death A “Suicide”?

Welcome to Cancel This Show!

Today&apos;s episode is packed with the latest headlines and controversies.

We&apos;ll delve into the COVID lab-leak theory as the Energy Department joins the FBI in leaning towards it.

Also, Florida&apos;s Governor DeSantis wants to roll back press freedoms, while former House Speaker Paul Ryan says he won&apos;t attend the Republican national convention if Trump wins the primary.

Plus, the suspicious death of a Clinton aide with Epstein ties found tied to a tree ruled as suicide despite no gun at the scene.

And, we&apos;ll discuss Ben Stiller&apos;s recent comments about &apos;Tropic Thunder&apos; and its controversial use of blackface.

Stay tuned for an episode that&apos;s sure to spark some debate and discussion at www.cancelthisshow.com