Sen. McConnell blasts Sec. Buttigieg over ‘pursuing press coverage for woke initiatives’

Senator Mitch McConnell, (R) Kentucky: "Unfortunately, this leadership has cut a sharp contrast with the Biden administration’s secretary of transportation, even amidst a catalog of crises on his watch, from this and other recent train derailments to the meltdown in air travel back during the holiday season.

Secretary Buttigieg has seemed more interested in pursuing press coverage for woke initiatives and climate nonsense than in attending to basic elements of his day job."