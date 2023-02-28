ONE TRUE LOVES Movie

ONE TRUE LOVES Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Simu Liu (Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings), Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), and Luke Bracey (Holidate) star in this modern twist on a classic love story from NY Times bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Emma and Jesse are living the perfect life together, until Jesse disappears in a tragic helicopter crash on their first wedding anniversary.

Four years later, Emma has found happiness again and is about to marry her best friend when Jesse resurfaces, turning her world upside down and leaving her torn between two great loves.

Directed by Andy Fickman starring Phillipa Soo, Simu Liu, Luke Bracey, Michaela Conlin, Lauren Tom, Tom Everett Scott, Michael O'Keefe release date April 7, 2023 (in select theaters), April 14, 2023 (on Apple TV), April 28, 2023 (on VOD)