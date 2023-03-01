Yellen's Surprise Visit to Ukraine | TONIGHT on TIPPING POINT 🟧
Tuesday, 02/28/2023 | One of the most famous reality TV shows promoting childhood gender transitions now stoops to a new low by promoting sex work for a teen who just barely hit adulthood.

Plus, we get updates from one of the military vets who had their records illegally leaked to a Democrat paid operative during the midterm election cycle.

And finally, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the one who redefined the word &quot;recession,&quot; much to the chagrin of struggling American workers, is now asking them to pay for her boss&apos; unnecessary war in Ukraine.