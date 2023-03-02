Why 'Woman Worship' Is Dangerous & Destructive | Rick Warren’s Saddleback Church Scandal | Ep 391

There are hidden consequences for the amount of "woman worship" within American culture, churches, and sports.

The NFL is holding its seventh “Women’s Careers in Football Forum” during the combine.

The league’s obsession with female coaches and its fantasies about the first female player are detrimental to the game of football.

Even Charles Barkley is spouting the WNBA’s talking points about equal pay for unequal play.

Our society’s feminine obsession — coupled with the fight for diversity, equity, and inclusion — is dangerous and destructive for everyone.

Take the case of Maegan Hall, a former Tennessee cop who was fired, along with other officers, amid a sex scandal.

She’s now suing, alleging that she was “groomed” by her colleagues into performing sex acts to cover up her incompetent police work.

Jason dives into the pitfalls of our culture’s female fixation.

“I don’t want things watered down.

I don’t want things brought to an unhealthy place because we have put women in positions they have not earned, cannot do as effectively as a man, and [which] really aren’t the roles for them.” Shemeka Michelle shares her experience with the female-led public schools in North Carolina, which are carving out time to celebrate the “CROWN Act” and uphold the rights of black girls to wear their natural hair while failing to turn out kids who read.

And in Tennessee Harmony, Pastor Anthony Walker, Pastor Virgil Walker, and Dave Shannon examine the infiltration of women into the pulpit at Rick Warren’s Saddleback Church and its removal from the Southern Baptist Convention over the issue.