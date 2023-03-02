Travis Scott Is Wanted by Police After Alleged Nightclub Fight

Travis Scott Is Wanted by Police , After Alleged Nightclub Fight.

'Billboard' reports that police in New York were called to Midtown's Club Nebula at around 3:25 a.m.

On March 1.

Scott allegedly got "into a physical altercation" after having a "verbal dispute" with the man running sound.

The rapper allegedly "punched the victim with a closed fist on the left side of the face.".

Witnesses also allege that he broke nearly $12,000 worth of equipment.

.

Witnesses also allege that he broke nearly $12,000 worth of equipment.

.

Police are seeking Scott for questioning.

However, both Scott's lawyer and Club Nebula's managing partner say the claims are being "blown out of proportion.".

This is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion... we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight.

, Mitchell Schuster, Travis Scott's lawyer, to TMZ.

We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing, Mitchell Schuster, Travis Scott's lawyer, to TMZ.

This is blown completely out of proportion.

It was a great night, Richie Romero, Club Nebula's managing partner, to TMZ.

The "Sicko Mode" rapper is set to headline Rolling Loud L.A.

On March 4.

The "Sicko Mode" rapper is set to headline Rolling Loud L.A.

On March 4