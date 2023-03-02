Chris Pine reveals the truth about Harry Styles ‘Spitgate’ drama

Chris Pine has doubled down on claims Harry Styles never spat on him during a showing of their ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ film by saying the singer was probably leaning over to tell him an in-joke about being knackered.
The actor blames jet lag for the meme-able moments involving him, Styles and the rest of the "Don't Worry Darling" cast on the..