Spiritual Warfare, Part 2

Spiritual warfare is real, it is present, and it is part of living life in the world.

The enemy coming up against us uses every possible subterfuge to lead us toward our own destruction.

Nevertheless, like the Apostle Paul, "I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities nor powers, nor things present nor things to come, nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Messiah Yeshua our Lord.” Let's dig into the Word of God to learn how to choose the winning side of the war and live with the hope of victory.