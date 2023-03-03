Labour: Sue Gray not appointed to 'spill the beans'

Labour's Lucy Powell has defended the appointment of 'partygate' report author Sue Gray as chief of staff to Sir Keir Starmer, denying that the move undermined Ms Gray's impartiality during her inquiry.

The shadow culture secretary said: "She is not coming to work for the Labour Party to spill the beans or anything like that and nor would anybody expect her to do so.

She's coming to help us get ready should we win the next election so we can really change the way in which this country is governed." Report by Buseld.

