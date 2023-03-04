Actor Tom Sizemore dead at 61

Tom Sizemore has died at the age of 61 after being taken off life support, which he was placed on following a stroke and brain aneurysm on February 18.
Tom Sizemore has died at the age of 61 after being taken off life support, which he was placed on following a stroke and brain aneurysm on February 18.
Tom Sizemore's family made the painful decision to end the actor's life after he suffered a brain aneurysm brought on by a stroke.
Tom Sizemore, known for his roles in films such as Saving Private Ryan, has died weeks after being hospitalized for a..
Tom Sizemore -- famous for roles in "Saving Private Ryan," "Black Hawk Down" and several cult classic movies -- has died. The actor..