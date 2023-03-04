Alex Murdaugh's trial ends; 2 life terms given for Murdering wife,son | Explainer | Oneindia News

This was one of the most talked about criminal trials in the recent US history.

Also one of the most closely watched and perhaps the most followed one.

This was a case that shook America to the core and lay bare the machinations of the human psyche.

This trial turned a small-town Murder into an international talking point of intrigue and deceit with millions of people transfixed with it during its live broadcast and the story had two of the most powerful tropes Murder and Millions of dollars that went missing.

In this video, we bring to you the case of Alex Murdaugh that concluded yesterday and that generated widespread interest not just in the US, but also in other countries.

