Muhammed Ali never seen before interview with Robert Frost - A must watch

Muhammad Ali never seen before interview with David Frost - A must watch

Muhammad Ali is interviewed by David Frost in New York, during a period when he had been stripped of his title and boxing license for refusing to be drafted into the Vietnam conflict.

David Frost presents the programme from New York City, as his guest Muhammed Ali has been unwell and currently recovering from a bought of influenza.

They discuss the recent controversy surrounding Ali's refusal to serve in the U.S Army and fight for his country in Vietnam.

He was stripped of his World Heavyweight Boxing Championship award as a result.

Ali talks about a new business idea he has to encourage black people to get into business selling his 'Champ Burger.' Ali demonstrates the legendary speed of his punch on David Frost's hand.

Ali expresses regret at hurting Henry Cooper and explains why it is so easy to make him bleed.

Ali describes the time he was refused the sale of a burger in America and how it made him feel angry.

He believes that white Americans are devils and the enemy of black people.

He backs this up with religious readings.

Frost explains to Ali that the 'gentiles' he describes also includes black people.

He refuses to agree and the two debate this for some time.

In part two, Ali asserts that black and white people may get along by the very nature of their differences.

He does not want white people having inter-racial marriages with black people.

Frost probes Ali further and asks what his thoughts are of Governor Wallace.

Frost respects Wallace's open views and claims that all white people feel that way, but will not say it to you face.

He admires Wallace's honesty.

Ali believes black and white people are diametrically opposed to each other and in another analogy, he explains how adding cream to black coffee weakens it.

Frost argues it tastes better with cream.