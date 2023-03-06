Vilitch the Curseling: First 10 Turns in Immortal Empires - Total War Warhammer 3

This is the 2nd video in a series of lets play style videos, where we take a look at every lord in IE (immortal empires) and play the first 10 turns of their respective campaign.

I briefly cover what the faction does, their traits, unique faction mechanics, how they play and a few tips!

The goal is to show a sample of these campaigns so you know what type of campaign you are getting into!

In this video the lord we are looking at is Vilitch the Curseling.

He is part of the Champions of Chaos faction pack, under the Warriors of Chaos faction.

He is a Tzeentch aligned lord, and has a very fun playstyle revolving around replenishing your units barrier once you unlock his epic weapon!

This can allow for a tanky strategy on the battlefield!

He starts in the upper right corner of the map, right above Cathay.

So its a very safe starting position.

The next lord we'll cover will be Valkia the Bloodied, so stay tuned for that one!