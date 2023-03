New Indian women's league fuels cricket dreams

Anisha Rout, 11, travels 80 kilometres a day for six hours of cricket training six times a week, as she pursues her ambition to emulate her hero, Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, and become a professional player.

Rout now wants to play in the Women's Premier League, a new tournament that India's cricket board hopes will generate huge sums of revenue like the men's edition and inspire a new generation of players.