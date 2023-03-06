ANTIFA LAUNCH AMBUSH FIREBOMB ATTACK ON ATLANTA POLICE (Not reported in the legacy media)

(no sound) Around 5:30 p.m.

On March 5, 2023, a large mob of masked Antifa militants launched an attack on police and property at the construction site of the Public Safety Training Center in Atlanta.

They assaulted officers with explosives, firebombs, and rocks before setting construction equipment on fire.

For months, far-left extremists from across the U.S. had been occupying the land southeast of Atlanta in an autonomous zone meant to sabotage construction efforts for the future first responder training center.

Their violence escalated into a carjacking, assaults and eventually a deadly shooting in January.

As revenge for the death of their gunman, who shot a Georgia state patrol trooper, they launched a terrorist attack in downtown Atlanta shortly after.

19 militants were charged with domestic terrorism in December and January.

The latest attack on March 5 is part of a “Week of Action” announced by members of the movement.