An exciting winter comes to an end for Automobili Lamborghini

It's been a busy winter for Automobili Lamborghini, which has been clocking up kilometers on roads all over Europe.

Amidst breathtaking scenery and evocative locations, the super sports cars from Sant'Agata Bolognese took on Europe's most beautiful routes through sun, rain, snow and ice, always guaranteeing the highest levels of performance and driving enjoyment.

In January a convoy of Urus Performante, Urus S, Huracán STO and Huracán Tecnica paraded along the snowy roads between Denmark and Sweden, delighting onlookers in the fairy-tale setting.

The activity wasn’t just focused on the roar of Lamborghini engines however: as often happens during Lamborghini events, driving is combined with unique experiences that remain etched in the memory of those who experience them.

The event in Scandinavia made a stop in the evocative Tower of 'The Plant', a converted factory in which containers were built for years and then transformed into a paper mill.

While able to take a look at the Huracán Sterrato, guests were intrigued by chef Mattia Risaliti explaining the similarities between culinary art and various aspects in which absolute excellence is expressed in all its forms, a synthesis of Lamborghini's brand philosophy.