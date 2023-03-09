Loans, Bats and Owls
Julie, in light of the Eurasian eagle owl Flaco escaping from the Central Park Zoo, talks about the magnificence of these animals.

Topics include: The US Supreme Court is hearing Biden v Nebraska case today which challenges the constitutionality of Biden’s $400B federal student loan forgiveness program; The Department of Energy says that the lab leak was the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic Wagner Group, a Russian paramilitary group that has committed atrocities in Ukraine, is exercising more dominion in Africa, which is quickly becoming a new battleground for Russia and the West.