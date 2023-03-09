Shawn Kemp, Former NBA Star, Arrested in Alleged Drive-By Shooting

NBC News reports that the former Seattle SuperSonics player was arrested on March 8 in Washington.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, "officers responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of the Tacoma Mall.".

Responding officers determined an altercation had occurred between two parties in vehicles.

One of the drivers fired off several rounds at the occupants of the other vehicle.

The victim vehicle fled the area, Tacoma Police Department, via statement.

Officers located the suspect who had fired off the shots on Tacoma Mall property and detained him without incident, Tacoma Police Department, via statement.

While Kemp was not specifically named by the police department, .

Pierce County jail records show that Shawn Travis Kemp was booked on a felony drive-by shooting charge.

If convicted, Kemp could face 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

According to the Associated Press, Kemp was arrested twice in the 2000s for drugs.

NBC News reports that he currently operates at least one marijuana shop in Washington.

