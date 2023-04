A Disturbance in The Force Documentary Movie

A Disturbance in The Force Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The behind-the-scenes story of the making of the infamous "The Star Wars Holiday Special," featuring interviews with Seth Green, Weird Al Yankovic, Paul Scheer, Donny Osmond, Gilbert Gottfried, Bonnie Burton, Bruce Vilanch and Steve Binder.

US Release Date: 2023 Starring: Paul Scheer, Seth Green, Weird Al Yankovic Director: Steve Kozak