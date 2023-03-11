Know Your Enemy part 1-77 Full HD By The Fuel Project
The name Babylon occurs in the Bible almost three-hundred times.

The majority of those references are in the Old Testament - and with good reason.

It was the first great city of the world.

However, Babylon is much more than this.

The Bible clearly and intriguingly states that &quot;Mystery Babylon&quot; is also the source of all abominations of the Earth (Rev.

17:5) – a fountainhead of evil that began flowing through history thousands of years ago and which profoundly impacts the world today…in ways many don&apos;t realise.

Indeed, Revelation tells us that “Mystery Babylon” will survive until the end of time when God finally judges it with terminal violence.