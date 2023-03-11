Know Your Enemy part 1-77 Full HD By The Fuel Project

The name Babylon occurs in the Bible almost three-hundred times.

The majority of those references are in the Old Testament - and with good reason.

It was the first great city of the world.

However, Babylon is much more than this.

The Bible clearly and intriguingly states that "Mystery Babylon" is also the source of all abominations of the Earth (Rev.

17:5) – a fountainhead of evil that began flowing through history thousands of years ago and which profoundly impacts the world today…in ways many don't realise.

Indeed, Revelation tells us that “Mystery Babylon” will survive until the end of time when God finally judges it with terminal violence.