THAT COLD DEAD LOOK IN YOUR EYES Movie

Leonard and Marie were very much in love once.

Not anymore.

She wants him out of her apartment by the time she gets back from her trip to Stockholm.

But Leonard doesn't have many options.

He's a mediocre line cook at a struggling restaurant.

During her trip, Marie's father Dennis comes to stay in her apartment.

He was a popular photographer at one time but now finds himself treading water in an ocean of irrelevance.

Can Dennis turn his career around?

He's not a fan of Leonard and Leonard's not a fan of his.

Things are about to get tense and weird.

Meanwhile, there are mysterious black boxes popping up all over the city.

No one knows where they came from or what they're for, but their presence seems suspiciously sinister.

Directed by Onur Tukel