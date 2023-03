Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit passes away at 91; last rites to be held today | Oneindia News

Snehalata Dixit, Madhuri Dixit's mother, died today at the age of 91.

She passed away on Sunday, March 12 at their Mumbai home.Her cremation is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Today at a Worli crematorium.

The cause of Snehlata Dixit's death has yet to be revealed to the public.

In a joint statement, Madhuri and her husband Shriram Nene shared the heartbreaking news.

