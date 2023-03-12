Gotham Knights S1

Gotham Knights Trailer - All Knight - Plot synopsis: In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader.

And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names.

But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been.

However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.

» Watch Gotham Knights Tuesdays at 9pm on The CW » Starring: Misha Collins, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Oscar Morgan, Anna Lore