Lineker to return to BBC as he thanks peers for ‘solidarity’

Gary Lineker will return to the BBC to present sport as the broadcaster announces an independent review of its social media guidelines, focusing on how it applies to freelancers working outside of news.

Returning to Twitter, the former footballer wrote 'however difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away'.

Report by WARDL.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn