Glens Falls TODAY: Morning Brief – Episode 128 | Amtrak Adirondack Line [03/13/23]

Today, Gary discusses the upcoming return of Amtrak’s Adirondack Line.

Also, a Winter Storm Warning in effect until Wednesday morning, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visits Glens Falls to discuss aid for veterans, the Village of Cambridge set to receive funding for a new sewer collection system and treatment plan, Saratoga County’s online tax foreclosed property auction, and the 29th annual Bands n’ Beans festival coming to Lake George this month.