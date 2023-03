Glens Falls TODAY: Morning Brief – Episode 127 | The Aviation Mall [03/10/23]

Today, Gary discusses the state of the Aviation Mall, and possible plans for its future.

Also, a talk held in honor of International Women’s Day, the leader of the Adirondack Council to step down this summer, and a look at some events happening this weekend, and early next week: a H.O.P.E.

Adoption clinic, the Wood Theater’s Rock Gallery, and SUNY Adirondack’s Battle of the Books.