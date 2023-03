Glens Falls TODAY: Morning Brief – Episode 135 | The Fight Against Xylazine [03/22/23]

Today, Gary discusses government action to combat the rise of xylazine overdoses.

Also, the Glens Falls Shirt Factory’s “Winter Meltdown Spicy Food Festival,” upcoming bridge work in three Washington County communities, The Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library receives grants for its upcoming “Champlain Canal Stories” project, Six Flags Great Escape to host a job fair this weekend, and a National Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony at the Saratoga National Cemetery next week.