The Portable Door Movie

The Portable Door Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: THE PORTABLE DOOR centers on Paul Carpenter and Sophie Pettingel, lowly, put-upon interns who begin working at the mysterious London firm J.W.

Wells & Co., and become increasingly aware that their employers are anything but conventional.

Charismatic villains Humphrey Wells, the CEO of the company, and middle manager Dennis Tanner are disrupting the world of magic by bringing modern corporate strategy to ancient magical practices, and Paul and Sophie discover the true agenda of the vast corporation.

Directed by Jeffrey Walker starring Christoph Waltz, Sam Neill, Patrick Gibson, Sophie Wilde, Miranda Otto, Rachel House, Jessica De Gouw, Chris Pang, Damon Herriman, Christopher Sommers release date April 8, 2023 (on MGM Plus, US)