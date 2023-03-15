40th birthday of Fiat Uno

Ever since its launch in 1983 it was clear that the Fiat Uno would break the mold for city cars and alter FIAT history.

This was made further evident by the enormous investment for its creation (more than a trillion lire) and the choice to introduce it at Cape Canaveral, Florida, the launch and landing site of United States’ space program’s most advanced spacecraft: the Shuttle.

Such a bold juxtaposition was well-suited to the Fiat Uno, the most innovative car in its segment (“Car of The Year” in 1984).

It was also the first vehicle to “speak” through an ad campaign which used irony, lightheartedness, and extremely modern language.

The latter aspect of the Fiat Uno is the focus of the special video created by Stellantis Heritage which includes stock images and words from Roberto Giolito, Stellantis Heritage (Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia, Abarth), and Maurizio Torchio, the Head of Centro Storico Fiat.