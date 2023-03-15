Trump Was ‘More Afraid of Melania Than He Was of the Electorate’ With Regards to Stormy Daniels Leak

Way back during the 2016 presidential election Donald Trump came under fire for his relationship with porn actress Stormy Daniels.

It’s a topic that has recently resurfaced, as the $130,000 he paid as hush money may have been filed as a business expense, breaking either campaign finance and or tax laws.

But now, according to Tim O’Brien who wrote a biography about the former president, he was likely quick to pay off the actress just to keep him out of hot water with his wife.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.