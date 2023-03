North Korea Fires Two More Missiles Which Its State Media Says Could ‘Annihilate the Enemy If Necessary’

North Korea is continuing its provocation on the peninsula, launching two more missiles this week.

In a diversion from their most recent intercontinental, long-range ballistic missile tests, these two were only meant for short range.

According to North Korean State television news channel KRT, the missiles were a “demonstration drill,” showing off their surface-to-surface tactical missiles.