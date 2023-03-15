Pope Francis prays for the people of Malawi hit by Cyclone Freddy

At his weekly audience Pope Francis offers a prayer for the people of Malawi after Cyclone Freddy struck southern Africa for a second time, triggering floods and landslides that have killed more than 200 people.
