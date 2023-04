Rachel Zegler Says Even She Couldn't Get Taylor Swift Tickets, Reveals If She'd Ever Join Marvel

At the LA premiere of 'Shazam!

Fury of the Gods,' Rachel Zegler opened up about joining the DC Universe and why she felt "so lucky" to land a role in the film.

She also spoke being a Swiftie and Taylor Swift's upcoming The Eras Tour, shared her thoughts on 'The Little Mermaid' trailer starring her fellow princess Halle Bailey and revealed whether or not she'd ever consider taking on a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.