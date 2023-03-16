Kate Middleton Made To Take Fertility Test Before Marriage To Prince William | Oneindia News

In 2011, Prince William married Kate Middleton in a lavish wedding.

Because the prince had selected a bride who was not a member of the royal family, the etiquette included certain unusual requirements.

Among these, it appears, was a test to see if the future queen could carry children.

According to Hello Magazine, the shocking assertion was made in a new book, 'Gilded Youth: An Intimate Memoir of Growing Up in the Royal Family,' in which author Tom Quinn disclosed intriguing truths about the royal marriage.

