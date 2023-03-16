Fans Shouldn't Blame the WBC for Edwin Diaz's Injury

Edwin Diaz sustained an injury during the WBC celebration after Puerto Rico's win against the Dominican Republic and Mets fans are blaming the wrong side, or, could it be that there isn't a need to dish blame at all?
Edwin Diaz sustained an injury during the WBC celebration after Puerto Rico's win against the Dominican Republic and Mets fans are blaming the wrong side, or, could it be that there isn't a need to dish blame at all?
Terrible news for New York Mets fans -- Edwin Díaz is most likely out for the season ... after the star closer tore his patellar..
Edwin Díaz had just closed out Puerto Rico’s win over the Dominican Republic when he collapsed to the ground with what appeared..