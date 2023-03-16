SVB Collapse, Biden's Approves Big Oil Project - In The Tank #389

The Heartland Institute's Donald Kendal, Jim Lakely, and Justin Haskins present episode 389 of the In The Tank Podcast.

There is a lot to talk about.

The Silicon Valley Bank went bust.

Was this failure brought on by bad business practices or it this a sign of things to come?

Also, what are the politics at play in regards to the plan to "bailout" the failing bank?

Also, Joe Biden just approved a large oil project in Alaska.

Has Biden reversed his position on fossil fuel production?

But more important than any of these stories.... CHAT GPT LIED TO ME!!!!!!