Amazing Hiking and Camping on Ilha Grande in Brazil (Big Island)

Ilha Grande in the state of Rio de Janeiro is one of the most beautiful pristine destinations in Brazil.

It is easily accessible by a quick one-hour ferry ride from Angra dos Reis.

There are no vehicles on the island so be prepared to hike or boat your way around.

Whatever your means, it is well worth the trip.

The natural beauty is breathtaking.

There are camping spots along the way as well as several tiny villages, many with a restaurant or two.

Be prepared to see and hear lots of wildlife from several species of monkeys and birds to armadillos and lots of sea life under the water.