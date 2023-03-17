Spain Likely to Experience Another Year of High Temperatures and Wildfires

Spain Likely to Experience , Another Year of , High Temperatures and Wildfires.

Fox News reports that scientists warn Spain has entered a period of long-term drought, the result of increasing temperatures and reduced rainfall in recent years.

According to the country's Aemet weather agency, statistics show that the long-duration drought began at the the end of 2020.

.

Data from the first three months of 2023 has failed to show any major signs of change.

The first available predictions for the summer of 2023 point to a likely situation of temperatures once again above normal, Rubén del Campo, Aemet spokesman, via Fox News.

Rubén del Campo, a spokesman for Aemet, added that "the risk of fires could be very high given the high temperatures.".

Del Campo also pointed out that Spain has experienced severe droughts in the recent past.

Most recently, drought struck Spain in 2017.

Before that, it occurred in 2005 and at the end of both the '90s and the '80s.

To put it in context, we´re in a drought but there have been worse droughts, which is not to say this will not be important, Rubén del Campo, Aemet spokesman, via Fox News.

While Spain is geographically prone to experiencing both high temperatures and drought, Aemet says that climate change is now playing a key role.

Since the '60s, Del Campo says that Spain has warmed by 34 degrees Fahrenheit.