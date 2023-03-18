Supercell Movie Clip

Supercell Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Baseball-size hail, violent winds, and churning tornadoes make supercells deadly, and when William Brody was a boy, his father – a legendary storm-chaser – was killed by one.

Now, the family business belongs to Zane Rogers (Alec Baldwin), a reckless tour operator who sees dollar signs where others see storm clouds.

When his destiny arrives in the form of one of the most powerful storms on record, William leaves his mom (Anne Heche) and home behind to team up with his father’s ex-partner, Roy Cameron (Skeet Ulrich), barely surviving a tornado yet determined to chase one of nature’s most terrifying creations: the bear’s cage.

DirectorHerbert James Winterstern WritersHerbert James Winterstern, Anna Elizabeth James ActorsSkeet Ulrich, Anne Heche, Daniel Diemer, Jordan Kristine Seamón, Anjul Nigam, Alec Baldwin GenreThriller Run Time1 hour 40 minutes