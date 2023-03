Lacking health workers, Germany taps robots for elder care

The white-coloured humanoid "Garmi" does not look much different from a typical robot -- it stands on a platform with wheels and is equipped with a black screen on which two blue circles acting as eyes are attached.

But retired German doctor Guenter Steinebach, 78, said: "For me, this robot is a dream." Not only is Garmi able to perform diagnostics on patients, it can also provide care and treatment for them.

Or at least, that is the plan.